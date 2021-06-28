NSW records 18 new Covid-19 cases, taking cluster to 130

NSW has recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total since the Bondi cluster emerged earlier this month to 130, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says.

All but one is linked to the current cluster and while the eighteenth case was "in the vicinity" of other cases, Berejiklian said today.

Around six of the new cases were in isolation for the entire time and more were isolated for some of their infectious period.



The new locally acquired cases were identified from nearly 59,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday.



The numbers are lower than the 30 locally acquired virus cases identified the previous day, although the premier has warned they will get worse.



Today marks the second full day of a two-week hard lockdown for the Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour regions.



Sydney's CBD is a virtual ghost town after workers were ordered to work from home once again after infections numbers rose on the weekend.



Overnight, NSW Health issued alerts for more than a dozen new venues of concern including the T2 domestic terminal and a food court at Mascot, a burger joint at Sydney Olympic Park, a ramen restaurant at Darlinghurst, the Guylian Belgian Chocolate Cafe at Darling Harbour and Bentley Restaurant and Bar in the CBD.



Meanwhile, millions of people in the lockdown zone can only leave home for work that can't be done at home, to shop for essentials, for exercise, to seek medical care or for caregiving or compassionate reasons.



Anyone in regional NSW who has been to Greater Sydney since June 21 is also required to stay home for the lockdown period.



NSW Health on Sunday afternoon issued a number of new exposure sites including a Mexican restaurant at Bondi Beach, two eateries in

Maroubra, Establishment Bar in the Sydney CBD and an Annandale cafe.



On Sunday night a Bondi hairdresser, a Bexley aquatic centre and a Woolworths, bakery, butchery and deli in Coogee were all listed as venues of concern.

