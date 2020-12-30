NSW records 18 new Covid-19 cases as restrictions tighten in Sydney for New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve restrictions across greater Sydney have been tightened after NSW reported 18 cases of community transmission of coronavirus and a second cluster in the city's inner west.



The Avalon cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, which erupted earlier this month, generated another nine cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The case load in the hot spot now stands at 138 people.



Another group of six infected people - dubbed by health experts as the Croydon cluster - was also revealed on Wednesday.



It includes three adults and three children from the same extended family who gathered for several events over a number of days.



The six are from three different households and some live outside the Croydon area. Authorities have not yet found a link to the Avalon cluster.



"The Croydon cluster is concerning because there's no established link ... all the other cases, there is some crossover with venues or regions that we've identified as a concern," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday.



"We anticipate that because of the nature of that extended family's movements, there will be more cases from that cluster."



Due to the overnight growth in cases outside the northern beaches, tighter restrictions for New Year's Eve and beyond will be enforced.



Household gatherings across greater Sydney - which includes Wollongong, the Central Coast, Nepean and the Blue Mountains - will be limited to five people inside, down from 10, and 30 outdoors, down 50.



Additionally, health authorities are investigating three other COVID-19 cases involving two people from the same household in Wollongong on the state's south coast and another in northern Sydney.



The cases prompted a new casual-contact alert for a restaurant at the Sydney Opera House, while health alerts were issued later on Wednesday for the Santa Claus photo booth at Burwood Westfield, Officeworks at Punchbowl and the Coffee Club cafe at Stockland in Shellharbour.



The Wollongong cases on Tuesday also sparked close-contact health alerts dating back to December 27 for two Greek Orthodox churches in the city - St Nektarios Church and The Holy Cross Church.



Casual-contact alerts apply to several venues at Figtree, including Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, Mona Vale and Wollongong.



Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told reporters he supported the NSW restrictions and believed authorities would squash the outbreak.



"NSW Health right throughout this pandemic have been our poster people, if you like, in relation to their contact tracing," Dr Kelly said.



"They are superb at this and it's always amazing how quickly they get onto things and how quickly they work through what are sometimes very complex chains of transmission and get very detailed genomic analysis."



Elsewhere, an additional nine $1000 fines have been handed to guests of a Pyrmont wedding on Sunday after numerous attendees, including the bride, travelled from the northern beaches region.



Police Minister David Elliott said the 21 breaches relating to the incident were a terrible example of people defying health orders.



Sydneysiders are mostly banned from watching the city's famous New Year's Eve fireworks from the harbour on Thursday, with the foreshore fenced off.



To avoid "super spreading events", Ms Berejiklian said on Wednesday the five- person rule for indoor gatherings will remain in place beyond New Year's Eve, until all strains of virus transmission have been identified.

