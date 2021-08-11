NSW records 1405 cases as state unveils post-lockdown plans

New South Wales has recorded 1405 new local Covid-19 cases and five deaths as parts of the state prepare to be released from lockdown and the government reveals its plan to ease Sydney's restrictions.

The state also recorded five deaths - a woman in her 40s, two women in their 70s and two men in their 80s, all from Greater Sydney.

The deaths take the toll for the current outbreak to 153.

The entire state is currently locked down and police are cracking down on compliance measures as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.

However, this will begin to wind up from October when the government expects double-dose vaccination coverage in NSW to reach 70 per cent.

The state government said it would not put a specific date on this change, with freedoms to be restored the Monday after the milestone is reached.

These freedoms will only be for the fully vaccinated.

They include up to five visitors allowed inside a home where all adults are vaccinated, and up to 20 people gathering in indoor settings.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hospitality venues can reopen subject to the "four square metre" rule, as can retail stores. The unvaccinated may only access critical retail outlets such as supermarkets.

Personal services such as hairdressers can reopen with the same four square metre rule, as can gyms, and swimming pools can reopen.

Stadiums can again host events, capped at 5000 people, and up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events.

Cinemas, theatres, museums and galleries can also reopen, and up to 50 vaccinated guests can attend church services, weddings and funerals.

"You have been warned - come forward and get vaccinated or you won't be able to participate," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Travel to regional NSW for the fully vaccinated will also be permitted again.

Former federal MP and Sydney publican Craig Laundy expects the forthcoming changes will require his staff and customers to be fully vaccinated.

Outdoor gatherings of up to five fully immunised people will be allowed from Monday outside Sydney's hotspot areas.

There are currently 1175 Covid-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 202 in intensive care and 80 ventilated.