NSW records 1127 new Covid cases and 2 deaths

NSW has reported 1127 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, including a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s.



Source: 1 NEWS

Most of NSW is locked down and police are cracking down on compliance measures as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.



The two deaths - both in western Sydney - take the toll for the current NSW outbreak to 186, and 242 for the entirety of the pandemic.



There are 1253 Covid-19 patients in NSW in hospital, with 231 in intensive care and 104 on ventilators.



"Cases continue to be primarily at highest rates in western and southwestern Sydney, although throughout Greater Sydney and regions we are seeing cases," NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty told reporters.



Residents in NSW have been told to brace for a peak in Covid-19 case numbers this week, while the regional town of Yass is back in lockdown.



Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday denied the unvaccinated would have their freedoms restored at 80 per cent double-dose vaccination coverage in NSW, saying details were still being finalised.



At 70 per cent double-dose coverage, expected to happen in about a month, the fully vaccinated will have several freedoms restored allowing for household visits, gatherings and hospitality.



More than 46 per cent of people over 16 are currently fully jabbed.



The premier will on Tuesday meet with the mayors from the 12 Sydney local governments areas with the toughest restrictions after previous requests to link up with the group were rejected.



Canterbury Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour says he has been "trying for weeks to meet with her to raise issues ranging from curfews, to more vaccines and financial support".



"Beaches are open but our pools are shut. Under the current health orders council pools are NOT allowed to open," he posted on Facebook.

Youngest death from Covid recorded in Victora

Victoria has recorded its youngest death in the current coronavirus outbreak after a man aged in his 20s from Melbourne's north died from Covid-19.



The state's death toll from the current outbreak climbed to six on Tuesday after the young man from Hume and a Brimbank woman in her 80s died with the virus.



Department of Health deputy secretary Kate Matson told reporters in Melbourne the young man died at home on Monday and "post-mortem analysis" revealed he had died from Covid-19.



The last time the state recorded a death in someone that young was during last year's second wave, when another man in his 20s died.



Victoria recorded 445 new locally acquired cases in the latest reporting period, with 129 linked to known outbreaks.

Almost three quarters, or 74 per cent, of the new cases are from Melbourne's northern suburbs, including 175 from Hume, 64 from Moreland and 36 from Whittlesea.

The new infections bring the total number of active cases in the state to 3799.



In the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, 42,694 tests were processed and 36,615 Victorians received a vaccine dose at state-run hubs.



Queensland cases under control

Meanwhile, Queensland has recorded one new locally acquired case of Covid-19, but the teenager was already in home quarantine and authorities believe the outbreak is under control.



Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says the new case emerged on Tuesday after 13,396 tests in the previous 24 hours.



The case is a 15-year-old girl who is a student at the Saint Thomas More College in Sunnybank, where three other students and some of their family members have also tested positive for Covid-19.



Dr Young is confident the outbreak in southern Brisbane is under control because the new case was not infectious while in the community.

