NSW records 112 Covid-19 cases in worst day of Sydney outbreak to date

New South Wales has recorded 112 new local Covid-19 cases, marking the worst day of the Greater Sydney outbreak to date.



A couple prepares to receive a Covid-19 test at a drive-through testing station in Sydney, NSW. Source: Associated Press

Of the 112 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (local time), at least 46 were out in the community for part or all of their infectious period.



"Family or close friends, unfortunately, bear the brunt of those 112 (cases) we have seen overnight," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said today.



"If you put yourself at risk, you're putting your entire family - and that means extended family, as well as your closest friends and associates — at risk."



NSW has now recorded almost 680 Covid-19 cases in the community since June 16, when the Bondi cluster first emerged.



There are 18 Covid-19 patients in NSW in intensive care, with four ventilated.



Australia yesterday reported its first Covid-19 death of 2021 — a 90-year-old southwest Sydney woman believed to be unvaccinated.

The woman was a close contact of another locally acquired case.



Her death is the first since the Bondi cluster emerged on June 16, and the first connected to Covid-19 in NSW since a man died in December.



Berejiklian today also said it would further ramp up the NSW government's vaccination drive, with the AstraZeneca jab to be made available to all people aged over 40 at mass vaccination clinics.



All NSW pharmacies will also be able to dole out the AstraZeneca jab to over-40s.



A new mass vaccination hub will also be established at Fairfield in southwest Sydney, where local Covid-19 transmission is a significant concern.



NSW Health late on Sunday advised of multiple new exposure sites in Fairfield and Fairfield Heights, including a number of medical centres and pharmacies.



The state and federal governments, meanwhile, continue to nut out additional financial aid as the Greater Sydney lockdown drags on, although an announcement is not expected today.

Berejiklian has warned it is "highly unlikely" lockdown orders in Greater Sydney and surrounds will be lifted as scheduled on Friday.

The state government has already committed AUD$1.4 billion to businesses amid the lockdown, with further announcements to come this week.



Meanwhile, a "graphic" Covid-19 advertisement began airing on Sydney television screens yesterday to highlight the seriousness of the disease.



In the ad, a young woman in a hospital bed gasps for air.

Police Minister David Elliott said police would be acting in the coming days with less discretion, fining more people breaching lockdown.

"In the last couple of days, (police) have been working with particularly those communities that don't listen to mainstream media and maybe haven't got the message," Elliott told the Nine Network today.



"The days of excuses will soon end."



Meanwhile, the NSW Education department is shipping 7000 laptops and 5000 dongles to more than a thousand schools across the state for students about to start term three by online learning due to the lockdown.

