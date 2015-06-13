NSW records 10 new Covid-19 community cases

NSW has recorded 10 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases linked to the Bondi cluster to 21.

Sydney generic

Five new cases were detected in testing in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday - two of those had already been announced and both people tested positive while in isolation.

An additional seven cases were diagnosed after 8pm yesterday and will be included in the official tally for the next 24-hour period.

The three new cases reported in the period to 8pm yesterday, included a woman in her 60s in the Illawarra and a woman in her 40s from Sydney's northern suburbs who had both been in isolation as they were close contacts of previously reported cases.

A woman in her 20s from Sydney's eastern suburbs also tested positive and NSW Health confirmed she was linked to the Bondi cluster.

Testing numbers were up to 28,645 by 8pm last night compared to 25,252 the previous day.



There are now 21 cases in total linked to the Bondi cluster.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday in some cases the exchanges between positive cases had been "scaringly fleeting".

"People not even physically touching each other but literally fleetingly coming into the same airspace has seen the virus transferred from one person to another," she said.

read more NZ officials watching Sydney outbreak closely; NSW travel bubble still open

New venues have bee added to the growing list of exposure sites identified across more than a dozen suburbs.

NSW Health named a new close contact site last night, saying anyone who visited Fresh Nails at Westfield Bondi Junction on Friday, June 18, should get tested and isolate for 14 days.

A Chemist Warehouse in Sydney's CBD and the ANZ bank branch on the corner of York and Market St have also been added to the list, for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon respectively, with patrons considered casual contacts being told to get tested and isolate until receiving a negative test.

Passengers on three busy bus routes - visiting Baulkham Hills, Sydney, Northmead, Parramatta, Winston Hills, Haymarket and Newtown - were also listed as close or casual contacts.

read more Sydney in critical Covid phase after 'scarily fleeting' transmission

Mask-use has been mandated in a number of settings across seven local government areas, and on public transport in Greater Sydney, Wollongong and the Shellharbour region.

Visitation limits have also been imposed on aged care and disability facilities.