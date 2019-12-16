NSW properties feared lost after firefighters trying to contain wildfires inadvertently start new blaze

The number of properties damaged or destroyed by bushfires raging across NSW is set to rise after containment work by firefighters inadvertently started another blaze.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Up to 20 buildings - including homes - are feared lost after backburning at part of the huge Gospers Mountain blaze northwest of Sydney spread out of control yesterday.



Emergency warnings were issued for that blaze and another bushfire - the nearby 1600-hectare fire at Palmers Oaky - this afternoon.



"If you are in the Wolgan Valley area, it is too late to leave," the NSW Rural Fire Service warned today. "Seek shelter as the fire approaches."



The Gospers Mountain bushfire - which is nearing 400,000 hectares in size - was also upgraded to emergency level on Sunday when a controlled blaze started by firefighters breached containment lines.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The affected properties are thought to be in the Mount Wilson and Bilpin areas and might include some belonging to local RFS members.



RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters were trying their best to help the local community and had been "executing some very sensible, some very risky, some very challenging, decisions".



"Unfortunately things don't always go to plan and we've seen how quickly things can change and how destructive the consequences can be," he told ABC TV.



Some 450 customers are without electricity due to damaged power lines in the upper Blue Mountains, Endeavour Energy said today.

The Gospers Mountain fire extends from the Lithgow area in the west, through the Hawkesbury area towards the Central Coast in the east. Along with six adjoining blazes it's been dubbed a "megablaze".



Almost 2000 firefighters are battling 108 blazes across the state.



Total fire bans are in place today for the central ranges, northwestern, northern slopes and New England regions where the fire danger rating has been set at "severe".



The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe heatwave conditions for most of NSW throughout the week.



Ahead of the soaring temperatures, Western Sydney Local Health District on Monday warned residents to keep well hydrated and cool to avoid heat-related illnesses.



The public was asked to check in on elderly friends, neighbours and relatives.



Forested areas on and east of the great dividing range will continue to see above-normal fire potential this summer due to forecast warmer and drier conditions across the state, the bushfire and natural hazards cooperative research centre said.



Fire has already consumed almost three million hectares of land across the state this bushfire season driven by hot, dry and windy conditions.

