NSW premier under pressure over failure to isolate while awaiting Covid-19 test result

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is under pressure to prove she did not breach health rules on budget day last week by failing to isolate while waiting for the result of her coronavirus test.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Source: Getty

NSW Health guidelines require anyone who has undergone a Covid-19 test to self-isolate until a negative result is received.

A spokeswoman for the premier denied she did the wrong thing as she never had any symptoms of the virus, and the test itself was precautionary.

"At no stage did the premier have Covid-19 symptoms and therefore (she) did not require a test," she said yesterday.

"However, as the premier began losing her voice, she took a precautionary test as she anticipated that she would be asked if she had had a Covid test."

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres told ABC television's Q&A programme yesterday the premier did not breach any health protocols.

"If you're not exhibiting symptoms and you're taking a precautionary test, I think what the premier's done here is right," he said.

The test was administered last Tuesday in the afternoon and in her office, the spokeswoman said.

"A rapid negative result was returned in around two hours."

Berejiklian was present at the treasurer's budget speech at noon (2pm NZT) and for Question Time in state parliament from 2.15pm (4.15pm NZT) on Tuesday.

Opposition health spokesman Ryan Park said the premier needed to clarify if she attended meetings with colleagues before her results were known.

"It was clear last week that the premier had a scratchy throat which we all know is a symptom of Covid-19," he said in a statement.