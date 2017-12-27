NSW police seize 3D-printed submachine guns, explosives and stolen cars in raid

Police have seized two 3D-printed submachine guns, nine stolen cars and explosives during a crackdown on prohibited firearms in NSW.

Australia Police (file picture). Source: istock.com

In May last year, detectives from NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police began investigating the manufacture and supply of prohibited firearms across the state.

Officers from the anti-gangs and criminal groups squads seized two 3D-printed submachine guns, three firearms, and 28 sticks of explosives earlier this year.

In dawn raids in Sydney yesterday, officers searched homes in Georges Hall and Brighton Le-Sands and businesses in Bankstown, with a 38-year-old man arrested.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested during a raid on a home at Woy Woy on the Central Coast today and is expected to be charged.

Police seized another firearm, ammunition, luxury watches, mobile phones, handcuffs, $20,000 (NZ$21,380) in cash, and nine allegedly stolen vehicles.