TODAY |

NSW police seize 3D-printed submachine guns, explosives and stolen cars in raid

Source:  AAP

Police have seized two 3D-printed submachine guns, nine stolen cars and explosives during a crackdown on prohibited firearms in NSW.

Australia Police (file picture). Source: istock.com

In May last year, detectives from NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police began investigating the manufacture and supply of prohibited firearms across the state.

Officers from the anti-gangs and criminal groups squads seized two 3D-printed submachine guns, three firearms, and 28 sticks of explosives earlier this year.

In dawn raids in Sydney yesterday, officers searched homes in Georges Hall and Brighton Le-Sands and businesses in Bankstown, with a 38-year-old man arrested.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested during a raid on a home at Woy Woy on the Central Coast today and is expected to be charged.

Police seized another firearm, ammunition, luxury watches, mobile phones, handcuffs, $20,000 (NZ$21,380) in cash, and nine allegedly stolen vehicles.

The 38-year-old man, from Georges Hall, was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with 37 offences. He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
2
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
3
Failed National election candidate accused of impersonating ex-girlfriend online, sharing 'nude images'
4
Man accused of deceiving Chinese construction workers with promises of high-paying jobs flees NZ
5
Motorcycle rider and passenger both dead after crash with car near Levin
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Waikato DHB staff working in 'extremely difficult' circumstances after cyber attack

Japan's vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late

Australian court upholds government's Covid-19 ban on most overseas travel

Man accused of deceiving Chinese construction workers with promises of high-paying jobs flees NZ