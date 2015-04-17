 

NSW police re-start bushland search for missing three-year-old William Tyrrell

Detectives on the NSW mid-north coast will continue to scour a "very specific" zone four kilometres from where missing boy William Tyrrell was last seen alive.

The parents of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell have begged for his return in a heart-wrenching video seven months after he vanished

Police have for a fortnight been searching bushland behind the Kendall home on Benaroon Drive from where three-year-old William vanished in 2014.

The new search began as a result of information unearthed by detectives some weeks ago, relating to persons of interest in the case.

William Tyrrell.

It is about 800 square metres in size and a six-minute drive from William's foster grandmother's home.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin called on anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

It's believed it will take officers, who spent the day picking through the bush with rakes and a cadaver dog, two days to cover the area.

They are looking for foreign objects related to William's disappearance.

