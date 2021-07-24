NSW police issue warning to 'anarchists' planning future protests

"Anarchists" planning a repeat of the weekend's anti-lockdown rallies will be arrested, the NSW police chief has warned.



Source: 1 NEWS

More than 50 people have been charged and 250 fined after thousands of protesters marched through the CBDs of Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday, demanding an end to lockdowns.



Images showed a police horse being punched, mounted police being pelted with pot plants and one journalist being robbed of his phone.



Commissioner Mick Fuller said he was aware of talk online about another event planned for this weekend.



Horse punched by protester in NSW bites back as public support floods in

"We will take the ground very early. You will be arrested," he said today.



"The community has spoken about that behaviour. The premier has spoken about that behaviour and it won't be tolerated again."



Mr Fuller described the organisers as "anarchists" who, unlike Black Lives Matter protesters who took to the streets in June last year, did not formally register their rally.



"There are no organisers that we can take to the Supreme Court to stop the protests happening which means they're a bunch of anarchists," he said.



Some 57 people, including two accused of striking police horses, have been charged and 197 have been fined over the Sydney protest.



Crime Stoppers NSW has received more than 10,000 tips, helping police identify more than 200 people who attended.



Members of the public are being asked to upload any videos or photos of the protest to Crime Stoppers to track down more participants.



Meanwhile, in Melbourne, police are reviewing hundreds of hours of footage to add to their six arrests and 73 fines already issued.



Two charged after hitting police horse during Sydney anti-lockdown protests

"Your faces are on the front page of our major newspapers. Your faces are on social media. Your faces are being published, wide and far," Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.



"I would say that every Victorian who's outraged by this, if you know who those people are, call CrimeStoppers and let us know who they are and we will take action."



Their investigation will include the alleged assault of a mounted officer hurt by a flying bollard.



Premier Daniel Andrews described protesters as "selfish" but was reasonably confident it would not become a super-spreader event, given the state's 11 new cases yesterday had all been linked and were in isolation.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was disgusted and heartbroken by those who had shown "utter contempt for their fellow citizens".



Meanwhile, federal government MP George Christensen today shared his speech from his local "freedom" rally in Mackay on Saturday with the comment: "Watch the mainstream media blow up at this one... FREEDOM!"



"The fake news media streams fear porn into our homes every day on the TV and in the newspapers," he said.



"We should not comply (with restrictions) because, at some point in this fight, civil disobedience is going to have to be done."

