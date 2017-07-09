 

NSW police hunting for attacker dressed head to toe in camouflage clothing who raped young girl

Some readers may find the following content disturbing. 

New South Wales police are hunting for a camouflage cladded man who raped a 12-year-old girl and attacked an 18-year-old woman in two separate incidents. 

A head mask similar to the one worn by the male attacker.

The attacker was dressed in a camouflage suit, mask and gloves to hid his identity as he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school on May 15 in Narara.

Police said the man grabbed her from behind and took her into a nearby bushland where she was tied up with cable ties and raped. 

The girl managed to escape and run to her school where she told staff about the incident. 

Police believe the same attacker is responsible for the attempted abduction of an 18-year-old near Narara Railway Station on June 4. 

The woman told police she got off a train just before 4.30pm when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her around the neck.

Fighting back, the woman kicked the man and managed to break free from his grip and yelled for help as she ran away. 

"Both girls described the man as being aged in his mid-20s, 175-180cm tall, with a chubby build, grey/blond hair, and blue eyes," New South Wales Police posted on Facebook.

"They also described various items of camouflage clothing... described as a ‘3D, leafy Ghille suit’, which is quite distinct, but it is widely available and may not necessarily have been purchased at the same time – or even purchased recently."

A similiar style of the '3D, leafy Ghille suit' police believe the man was wearing

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad, assisted by Brisbane Water Local Area Command and the Child Abuse Squad are investigating the incidents under the name Strike Force Garawan.

Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Linda Howlett said, "it would be difficult to get around suburbia wearing these clothes without drawing attention to yourself, so we believe he’d know the best routes to use to go unnoticed."

Police are appealing to the public with any information to come forward. 

