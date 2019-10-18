TODAY |

NSW police hunt for couple believed to be involved in missile hit on Melbourne home

AAP
Police have released images of a man and a woman they wish to speak to about a missile that ripped through a home in southeast Melbourne almost two months ago.

Detectives said an explosive device rocketed into the sky and careened into a home 150 metres away after being lit at a park on Hillview Drive, Carrum Downs, on the evening of August 28.

The missile caused extensive damage to the roof and also damaged the interior. Two people inside at the time were startled but unharmed.

Police released images of two people they believe can help with their investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall with a medium build, and was wearing dark pants and grey long-sleeved hoodie at the time.

The woman is also Caucasian but slightly shorter than the man, with a medium build and ponytail. She was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and brown boots.


A missile ripped through a house in southeast Melbourne almost two months ago causing extensive damage. Source: Herald Sun
