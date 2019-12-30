NSW police find 1000 MDMA caps hidden in condoms at Sydney music festival

A teenager allegedly found with more than 1000 MDMA capsules packed in condoms and hidden in his clothes is one of six people charged with drug supply at a Sydney music festival.

Source: 1 NEWS

NSW Police say the 19-year-old man, who was attending the Transmission Music Festival in Sydney Olympic Park yesterday, was searched following a drug dog detection and allegedly found with 1005 MDMA capsules.

They were packaged in condoms and hidden in his pants and underwear, while LSD tabs and a credit card knife were found in his wallet, police say.



The teen was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug and having a knife in a public place.

Another 19-year-old man was allegedly found with 287 MDMA capsules in a vacuum- sealed package hidden in his underwear along with $100 cash.



He was charged with the same two drug offences and dealing with property proceeds of crime.



Both men were refused bail and were due to appear before Parramatta Bail Court today.



A 31-year-old man was also allegedly found with 195 MDMA capsules and $790 cash.



He and two others were granted bail to appear in Burwood Local Court at later dates, while one man allegedly found with 10 MDMA capsules and a laser pointer was issued a court attendance notice.