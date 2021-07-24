NSW Police charge 57 over Sydney lockdown protest

A special strike force of detectives will analyse footage from social media, CCTV and police-worn body cameras to identify and punish those who defied stay-at-home orders to protest against lockdown in Sydney.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott announced the formation of the 22-strong strike force on Saturday afternoon as he condemned the thousands of "very selfish boofheads" who earlier marched through the central business district.

"Police will be contacting people from tonight to have to answer for themselves and their behaviour, particularly the ringleaders," he vowed.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement that she was "utterly disgusted" by the protesters who had shown "utter contempt for their fellow citizens".

"This type of activity during lockdown will not be tolerated and the full force of the law will be brought against anyone who engages in this type of illegal activity," she said.

In Sydney 57 people have already been charged and 90 infringement notices issued. Mr Elliott wants to see thousands of infringements issued.

Mr Elliott said he would be very surprised if the rally did not cause a spike of COVID-19 cases, describing it as the best case study of a super-spreading event he had seen since the start of the pandemic.

The thousands who joined the march between Sydney's Victoria Park and Town Hall should immediately get tested for Covid-19 for the benefit of their families and friends, Mr Elliott argued.

The protest occurred as daily case numbers rose to a new high for the year.

Some 163 cases were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, despite the government ratcheting up restrictions in the four weeks since Greater Sydney entered lockdown.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon called for those with footage of the protests to share it with police by sending it to CrimeStoppers or uploading it to a portal.

A number of police officers were injured as they were attacked by protesters, who threw plastic bottles and pot plants seized from the roadside at them.

Police patrol past the Sydney Opera House during lockdown. Source: Getty

Mr Elliott said police would crack down on protesters if they gathered again next weekend.

"We've got 17,000 police officers and if we have to move them all to the CBD because these clowns want to misbehave, we'll do it," he said.

Police estimate 3500 people joined in the rally, which lasted from about midday to 3pm.

Despite a heavy police presence, including mounted and riot officers, protesters broke through a police barrier to continue down George St, but were stopped at King St.

Signs carried by the protesters called for "freedom" and "the truth".

Australia's deputy chief medical officer earlier warned that protesters were putting lives at risk.

"I'm very concerned if people are not following those restrictions ... When that happens, there is the risk that we'll get spread of COVID-19," Michael Kidd said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, an anti-lockdown protest was brought to a violent end by police.

An AAP photographer wearing visible press accreditation was pepper sprayed as police cleared the rally, as were other photographers.

The photographer described the rally as initially "eerie" with the crowd maskless and verbally aggressive, but said the atmosphere later mellowed.

Thousands of protesters of all ages chanted "freedom" as they gathered outside Victoria's Parliament House.

Some lit flares. They held banners, including one that read: "This is not about a virus it's about total government control of the people."

Earlier, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews labelled the idea of protesting lockdown "ridiculous".

"Protest against this virus by staying at home, following the rules and getting out of lockdown," he said.

Hundreds also rallied in Brisbane on Saturday.