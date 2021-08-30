NSW passes big Covid-19 vaccination milestone

New South Wales passed a big Covid-19 vaccine milestone on Wednesday, with at least 80 per cent of eligible residents having received a single dose.

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre on August 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has previously said she’s confident that’ll result in those people getting a second dose, due to the way the booking system works.

A total of 47.5 per cent of the population is double-dosed.

The state reported an additional 1259 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Twelve people have also died in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 1241 people in hospital, 234 of which are in intensive care.

Berejiklian is also sounding cautiously optimistic about case numbers in the state.

"We've seen a stabilisation in the last few days and we don't want to see that trend go the wrong way. We still have work to do."

While Sydney’s curfew for certain local government areas will be lifted, Berejiklian is asking people to remain vigilant.