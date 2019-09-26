NSW parliament passes law decriminalising abortion

NSW parliament has passed laws decriminalising abortion, more than a century after it was included in the state's criminal code.

There was applause in the lower house on Thursday as the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 passed its final hurdle following a marathon debate and weeks of protest.

"With the passing of this bill, our parliament affirms that we trust women," Labor MP and bill co-sponsor Jo Haylen said just before the final vote.

"We trust women to make decisions about their own lives and about their own bodies."

It comes after the bill passed the upper house 26 votes to 14 on Wednesday night following nearly 40 hours of discussion - making it the third longest debate in the state's house of review.

The bill, presented to parliament in August by Independent MP Alex Greenwich, takes abortion out of the criminal code and allows terminations up to 22 weeks as well as later abortions if two doctors agree.

An amendment passed in the upper house recognised doctors performing abortions after 22 weeks could seek advice from a multi-disciplinary team, or hospital advisory committee.

The legislation was opposed by religious groups, anti-abortion activists and several MPs who raised concerns about late-term and sex-selective abortions, conscientious objection and the way the bill was introduced.

Liberal and Labor MPs were allowed a conscience vote on the bill.

Tensions in the government reached a climax last week when Liberal MPs Tanya Davies, Mathew Mason-Cox and Lou Amato said they would move a leadership spill motion against Premier Gladys Berejiklian over her handling of the bill.

The rebel MPs, who ultimately withdrew the motion, said it had been made clear that "at an absolute minimum" four key amendments were required to ensure continued Liberal Party membership.