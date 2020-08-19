NSW officials pledge to leave 'no rock unturned' after quarantine hotel guard contracts Covid-19

NSW Health officials have pledged to leave "no rock unturned" as they hunt for any cases linked to a security guard at a Sydney quarantine hotel who tested positive to Covid-19.



But the state's chief health officer Kerry Chant played down fears of a Victorian-style quarantine breach at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay, saying: "I think it's important that we keep a perspective on this."



Genome sequencing has linked the guard's infection to a returned traveller who was in quarantine at the Marriott and tested positive on August 2.



Dr Chant says the guard worked at Sydney's Flemington Markets and Parramatta Local Court while infectious.



The guard also worked at the Marriott on August 3, 4, 7 and 8, but was not infectious at the time, and developed symptoms on August 11.



"The exact nature of how that infection could have been acquired is a matter that's under intense investigation," Dr Chant said on Tuesday.



But Dr Chant said there was no indication the case was a quarantine breach, and the strain identified in the guard is different to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and other outbreaks in Sydney that are linked to Melbourne.



"We haven't had evidence to date of other cases but, let me tell you we're not going to leave any rock unturned in terms of our search for confirming there are no further cases linked to (this) single case."



Meanwhile, NSW recorded three new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest daily number in more than a month.



Two of the new cases, from southwest Sydney, were locally acquired. The other is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.



Today, tougher Covid-19 restrictions will come into force at NSW public schools.



Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.



Schools must not travel outside their local community or zone and interschool sport and zone carnivals are restricted to 100 people per venue and held locally.

