NSW nurse accused of assaulting patients

Source:  AAP

A Sydney nurse has been charged with assaulting patients at a care facility in North Ryde.

Source: istock.com

In April, NSW police began investigating reports patients at the hospital accommodation facility had been assaulted by a female carer.

On Friday, they arrested a 61-year-old woman at Ryde Police Station and charged her with three counts of common assault.

Police will allege in court the woman assaulted three patients on separate occasions in March and April.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Hornsby Local Court today.

