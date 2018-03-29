 

NSW mum sentenced to jail after pretending to have cancer and ripping off charities

AAP

A NSW mother who faked having cancer and ripped off sports organisations and charities has been sentenced to at least nine months in jail.

Melissa Quinn

Source: news.com.au

Melissa Irene Quinn previously pleaded guilty to making a false document to obtain a financial advantage, using a false document to obtain a financial advantage, and dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

Before the 34-year-old's guilty plea, police alleged she raised tens of thousands of dollars after claiming cancer diagnoses.

In 2014, she told a local newspaper in northern NSW she had inoperable brain cancer and chances were she had only two years to live.

"I had cancer two-and-a-half years ago in the uterus, so it wasn't a huge surprise that it's come back," she told The Northern Star.

"But I am still overwhelmed and scared."

In Casino Local Court on Wednesday, magistrate David Heilpern sentenced Quinn to two years in jail with a non-parole period of nine months.

But the former cricketer, who played for NSW under-19s, was granted bail pending an appeal.

She was also ordered to pay more than $20,000 in compensation, including $10,000 to the Kerry Packer Cricket Foundation, $5000 to Cabramatta Rugby League Club and the NSW Cricket Association.

Her appeal has been listed for hearing at Lismore Local Court on July 24.

