TODAY |

NSW meth bust: $323 million found in sriracha chilli bottles

AAP
More From
World
Australia

Four men have been arrested in Sydney over the importation of 400kgs  of methamphetamine - worth more than AU$300 million (NZ$323 million) - concealed in bottles of sriracha chilli sauce from the United States.

NSW Police raided an Edensor Park home in western Sydney about 7am today (9am NZT), arresting a 45-year-old man who is expected to be charged over the drug haul.

This raid came after the arrest of three men in their 30s in Sydney last week, who were all charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of drugs and drug supply.

Australian Border Force on October 15 searched of an air cargo consignment declared to contain sriracha chilli sauce, which had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from the United States.

The consignment was found to contain 768 bottles of sauce, with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for methamphetamine, also known as "ice".

A preliminary forensic analysis determined the bottles contained about 400kg of methamphetamine, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $300 million.


Four men were arrested in relation to the AU$300 million methamphetamine bust. Source: NSW Police
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Temperatures to soar past 30 degrees in parts of New Zealand this weekend
2
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
3
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
4
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
5
Over 32,000 illegal weapons handed in as gun buyback enters final 50 days
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:22

Twitter bans all political ads as unfair advantage, but Facebook argues free speech
00:24

Dozens of British MPs sign letter of solidarity with Duchess Meghan

Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires
00:48

Barack Obama calls out 'woke, cancel culture' online - 'That's not activisim'