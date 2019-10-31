NSW meth bust: $323 million found in sriracha chilli bottles

Four men have been arrested in Sydney over the importation of 400kgs of methamphetamine - worth more than AU$300 million (NZ$323 million) - concealed in bottles of sriracha chilli sauce from the United States.

NSW Police raided an Edensor Park home in western Sydney about 7am today (9am NZT), arresting a 45-year-old man who is expected to be charged over the drug haul.

This raid came after the arrest of three men in their 30s in Sydney last week, who were all charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of drugs and drug supply.

Australian Border Force on October 15 searched of an air cargo consignment declared to contain sriracha chilli sauce, which had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from the United States.

The consignment was found to contain 768 bottles of sauce, with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for methamphetamine, also known as "ice".

A preliminary forensic analysis determined the bottles contained about 400kg of methamphetamine, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $300 million.