NSW man saves wife from shark attack by punching it, says she's the real hero

The husband of a woman attacked by a great white shark on Australia’s east coast said he punched the animal instinctively without thinking he was saving her life.

Mark Rapley told Australia's Channel 9 on Sunday his wife Chantelle Doyle was surfing a few metres away from him when the shark attacked her.

Rapley said his wife was thrown off her board by the shark but had been able to climb back up before the animal bit her calf.

He then swam over, climbed on top of his wife and started repeatedly punching the shark until it let her go.

"You just see something and you react", Rapley told Channel 9.

Paramedics were called on Saturday morning to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, about 400 kilometres north of Sydney, after the 35-year-old woman was attacked while surfing.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries, but has since been flown to a nearby bigger hospital where she will undergo surgery.

Rapley said his wife was the real hero, as she paddled 50 metres to shore before being taken to hospital.

New South Wales state police said the woman and a man were surfing when she was bitten on the right calf and the back of her thigh.

Her companion then punched the estimated three-metre shark until it let her go.

Beaches in Port Macquarie have been closed for 24 hours as authorities attempt to track the shark.