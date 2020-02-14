TODAY |

NSW man jailed for kicking dog named Olaf to death

Source:  AAP

A man has been sent to jail for kicking a Staffordshire Terrier to death in the NSW outback town of Broken Hill.

The RSPCA says the 32-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to nine months' jail for aggravated cruelty at Broken Hill Local court on June 30.

The man had been minding the terrier named Olaf last October when an RSPCA inspector responded to a cruelty complaint and found the dead dog in the back of a ute.

The RSPCA says the man confessed to kicking the dog but said the dog had suffered a seizure and died quickly after the kick.

A vet determined the cause of death was cardiac muscle haemorrhages, resulting in cardiac infarct and cardiac arrest.

Magistrate Jacqueline Trad was satisfied that no sentence other than a full-time custodial sentence was appropriate and disqualified the defendant from owning any animal for 10 years.

