TODAY |

NSW man has died from blood clot after Covid-19 vaccination, his family says

Source:  AAP

Australia's medicines regulator is expected to investigate reports a 55-year-old New South Wales man died of blood clots after being given a Covid-19 vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccine file. Source: AAP

The man died in Tamworth on April 21 after getting his first dose on April 13, the Northern Daily Leader reported today, citing his family.

The man is believed to have died of blood clots on his lungs.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, which is charged with approving Covid-19 vaccinations, has not commented publicly on the death.

The authority investigates deaths reported to it that are suspected of having been caused by vaccine side effects.

On April 23, the TGA reported it had reviewed three suspected cases of rare blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They included a 35-year-old NSW woman, a 49-year-old Queensland man and an 80-year-old Victorian man.

It concluded "all three of the cases were likely linked to vaccination".

In a safety report issued yesterday, the TGA noted a total of six cases of the rare blood clotting disorder had been identified in Australia this year.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Family of Ports of Auckland stevedore killed at work speak publicly about death for first time
2
Sydney woman who decapitated her own mother appeals manslaughter sentence
3
Prince William and Kate share new photos on 10th wedding anniversary
4
Woman who shot partner to death at Auckland home sentenced to home detention
5
Man who flew to NZ from Perth during travel bubble suspension could face jail time — Bloomfield
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prince William and Kate share new photos on 10th wedding anniversary
00:21

US federal agents search home, office of Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani
02:10

Grammy-winning NZ-born opera singer returns home to help budding local talent
00:32

More questions than answers as Olympics organisers forge on amid Japan's Covid-19 surge