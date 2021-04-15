NSW man has died from blood clot after Covid-19 vaccination, his family says

Australia's medicines regulator is expected to investigate reports a 55-year-old New South Wales man died of blood clots after being given a Covid-19 vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccine file. Source: AAP

The man died in Tamworth on April 21 after getting his first dose on April 13, the Northern Daily Leader reported today, citing his family.

The man is believed to have died of blood clots on his lungs.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, which is charged with approving Covid-19 vaccinations, has not commented publicly on the death.

The authority investigates deaths reported to it that are suspected of having been caused by vaccine side effects.

On April 23, the TGA reported it had reviewed three suspected cases of rare blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They included a 35-year-old NSW woman, a 49-year-old Queensland man and an 80-year-old Victorian man.

It concluded "all three of the cases were likely linked to vaccination".