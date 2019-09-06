NSW man confronted officers with scissors pointed at baby after stabbing two women — police

A man in the NSW Hunter region has been arrested after the stabbing of two women and a stand-off with police.

The 27-year-old was allegedly found in the front yard of a Muswellbrook home on Tuesday evening, carrying an 11-month-old baby and scissors.

Police tasered and arrested the man after negotiating with him to put the baby down.

A 30-year-old Macksville woman was found at the scene with a stab wound to the eye, while a 28-year-old woman had stab wounds to her arm and face.

Both are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Five children aged between 11 months and seven years were in the home during the incident.