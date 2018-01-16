NSW man charged with fraud after faking Covid-19

A New South Wales man has been charged with fraud after allegedly claiming he had Covid-19 to get out of going to work.

Man sneezing file photo. Source: istock.com

The 23-year-old Illawara man allegedly sent a text to his employer on Monday afternoon, stating he had contracted the virus and was unable to go to work in Newcastle.

In a statement, NSW Police said his co-workers were forced to stand down and self-isolate while they waited for their test results to come back.

Several locations near the man's work also required deep cleaning.

Later that day, the man allegedly sent another text saying his second test had come back negative.

Officers attached to Wollongong Police District commenced an investigation after the incident was referred to NSW Police.

Yesterday afternoon the man went to Wollongong Police Station, where he was arrested and charged.

He has been charged with conveying false information that a person or property is in danger.