NSW man arrested after puppy burned alive in cage

Source:  AAP

A 39-year-old southwest Sydney man has been arrested after a puppy was allegedly burned alive in a cage, forcing police to euthanise the animal.

A dog awaits adoption from an animal shelter. Source: istock.com

The six-month-old puppy was found today in a cage on the balcony of the man's Lurnea unit with severe burns, having allegedly been set alight.

The fire also spread through the Wonga Road unit, causing significant damage and prompting the evacuation of the man's neighbours.

The man was subsequently arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station, where he is expected to be charged.

