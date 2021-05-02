NSW man arrested after puppy burned alive in cage

A 39-year-old southwest Sydney man has been arrested after a puppy was allegedly burned alive in a cage, forcing police to euthanise the animal.

The six-month-old puppy was found today in a cage on the balcony of the man's Lurnea unit with severe burns, having allegedly been set alight.

The fire also spread through the Wonga Road unit, causing significant damage and prompting the evacuation of the man's neighbours.