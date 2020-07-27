NSW on high alert as man travels thousands of kilometres around state before testing positive for Covid-19

Regional NSW is on alert after a young man travelled thousands of kilometres through the state then tested positive for Covid-19.



Source: istock.com

The 18-year-old Berala man visited Orange, Nyngan and Broken Hill in the state's central and western regions after visiting the bottle shop at the centre of a recent cluster on Christmas Eve.

His case was identified this morning. Swabs from his camping mates are being analysed today.

Visitors to Orange's Birdie Noshery and Nyngan's Riverside Tourist Park may need to be tested, with more regional venues likely to be subject to alerts.



The case comes on top of four locally acquired infections recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday.

Two had already been described by authorities: a man in his 50s who visited the Berala BWS bottle shop on Christmas Eve and a woman in her 40s who visited the adjoining Woolworths but not the BWS.

That woman's husband had visited the BWS, but has tested negative. The BWS cluster now totals 15 cases.



The other two cases are household contacts of previously identified cases in Berala and Croydon.



Some 26,391 people were tested in the 24-hour period, up from 22,275 the previous day.



Acting Premier John Barilaro said it was a "nice number" but needed to be at 30,000 or 40,000.



NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Monday urged multicultural community leaders in the Berala area to encourage testing.

