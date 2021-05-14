TODAY |

NSW farmers impacted by mouse plague offered rebates

Source:  AAP

NSW farmers impacted by a devastating mouse plague that's caused millions of dollars worth of damage to property and crops can now claim rebates.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian state’s government is pledging around $54 million to get rid of the rodents. Source: 1 NEWS

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said eligible households can claim up to $500 (NZD$535) and small businesses up to $1000 (NZD$1070) to help offset the cost of mouse baits, traps and cleaning materials bought since February.

"These rodents haven't just impacted farmers and crops, they have also been a scourge on homes and businesses right across the regions," he said in a statement today.

"You can only claim once, so I encourage residents and small business owners who have spent close to the maximum amount available to visit the Service NSW website today."

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said primary producers who lived where they worked could claim a single rebate of up to $1000 (NZD$1070).

"As we draw closer to the spring harvest ... this rebate will help them to also safeguard their homes," he said.

By the end of the month, farmers will also be able to claim a 50 per cent rebate on zinc phosphide based bait, to a maximum of $10,000 (NZD$10,703), through the Rural Assistance Authority.

Source: 1 NEWS

Eligible farms can make a claim for the household or small business rebate via the Service NSW website, where they can upload receipts for mouse bait, trap and cleaning purchases dating back to February.

World
Australia
Farming
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:28
Police searching for four men over bag snatch incidents in Auckland
2
Rain, wind, snow in store for parts of NZ early this week
3
Fears tenants will become trapped as landlords avoid new housing standards
4
NZ border exemptions: Visas approved for 14 wealthy investors
5
Auckland schoolgirl wowing artworld with hyper-realistic drawings
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pope Francis hospitalised for planned surgery

'Utterly reprehensible' - Darwin woman refuses to wear mask, spits on bar staff

Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch listed for $39 million

Owners of ship that blocked Suez Canal to pay $780 million compensation