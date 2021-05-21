NSW farmer traps thousands of mice in large home-made trap

A New South Wales farmer has made a large home-made trap capable of catching thousands of mice in a single night - but it's not enough to put a dent in the "mouse plague" currently devastating parts of the state.

Colin Tink said he caught around 7000 of the rodents in one trap in a single night on his 400-acre farm located just outside Dubbo, Nine reports.

He said it's a "losing battle," however, with the pests capable of giving birth to a litter every 20 days.

The mouse plague has caused millions in damages to crops, hay, grain and homes in farms and regional towns across the state since it began last year, and there are now fears it could move to the city.

