NSW facing huge clean-up with 'years of recovery' ahead after bushfires

Bushfire-affected NSW communities are facing one of the nation's biggest-ever clean-up efforts with authorities fearing dozens more homes may have been lost at the weekend.

Coalition frontbencher Andrew Constance today noted more funds were being made available by the Red Cross with US$20,000 per household now accessible for those who have lost everything.

Additional funds will also flow for burn victims and people whose properties were damaged.

"This is not going to be over within weeks, we've got months and years of recovery and rebuilding ahead," Mr Constance said in his home electorate of Bega.

"We are seeing a wave on wave effect following the disastrous bushfires on New Year's Eve and the fires that have beset our region throughout January."

The roads minister urged people to register with Service NSW to access money for clean-up works which will be funded by the federal and state governments.

"It is going to be one of the biggest clean-ups that we've ever seen in our nation's history," he said, adding asbestos would need to be carefully dealt with too.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg last week said the average cost to clean up a site was about $50,000 with the cost rising if hazardous materials were involved.

Some 2400 homes, another 260 facilities and 5200 outbuildings have been destroyed in NSW to date this bushfire season.

The so-called Calabash blaze in the Snowy Monaro region was elevated to an emergency warning level on Monday evening.

The bushfire south of Canberra started as a spot fire from the Orroral Valley blaze in the ACT.

Strong winds and high temperatures on Saturday night pushed the massive 177,000-hectare Border fire north towards Bega Valley while three separate blazes burning southwest of the region merged into one.

Bega Valley Shire Council Mayor Kristy McBain says the weekend losses will push the total number of properties destroyed in the Bega Valley to more than 400.