NSW faced with new fire warning ahead of hot, windy weekend

The NSW Rural Fire Service has put out a fresh warning for residents to prepare for fire ahead of a hot and windy weekend forecast.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Last night, 66 of the 152 bush and grass fires across NSW were uncontained.

"With more than 150 fires burning across NSW and the forecast of more hot and windy weather for the weekend please use this time to prepare," the RFS tweeted yesterday.

"Review your bushfire plan, prepare your properties and discuss as a household what you will do if threatened by fire."

A "watch and act" alert was issued on last night for a bushfire in the Tallaganda National Park, west of Braidwood, in the state's southeast.

Total fire bans are in place for today for the Monaro Alpine, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, North Western and Southern Slopes fire regions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

These regions, along with the Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, far South Coast, Northern Slopes and Eastern Riverina regions will be under "very high" fire danger, along with the ACT.

Sydney's air quality is forecast to be "poor" once again today due to particles.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment issued a warning: "Unhealthy for sensitive people, and could cause symptoms, especially in people with heart or lung disease."

Armidale and Tamworth both recorded "hazardous" air quality levels for particles on last night, while Muswellbrook and Singleton in the upper Hunter region were classified as "very poor".

Meanwhile actor Russell Crowe, whose Nana Glen property near Coffs Harbour was hit by bushfires a few weeks ago, has pledged to double or triple the highest bid on a hat he is auctioning off to raise funds for the RFS.

South Sydney Rabbitohs part owner Russell Crowe (R) embraces Issac Luke (L) Source: Getty

Yesterday, the highest bid for the "slightly worn" baseball cap - white with the South Sydney Rabbitohs logo - was at $US3100.

Crowe said the auction would close on Friday morning.