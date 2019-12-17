NSW declares second state of emergency this bushfire season

NSW will sit down to Christmas dinner amid a "state of emergency" with Premier Gladys Berejiklian granting week-long special powers to the Rural Fire Service amid rising heat and strong winds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It is the second state of emergency declared of the NSW bushfire season.

The last, which also ran for seven days in mid-November amid "catastrophic" fire risk, was the first since 2013.

The arrangement allows powers to be transferred to RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, including the ability to control and co-ordinate resources and evacuate people from property within a declared area.

Mr Fitzsimmons will also be able to direct any NSW government agency to conduct or refrain from conducting its functions.

Ms Berejiklian says residents need to follow the advice of authorities over the next week and likely reconsider their Christmas plans.

"The decision to declare a state of emergency is not taken lightly. It normally only goes for seven days and you have to make sure conditions are serious enough for that declaration to be made," she told reporters.

"You can't afford for people to be complacent ... you only declare states of emergency when it's absolutely necessary and on expert advice."

Dangerous fire conditions are threatening large parts of the state as almost 100 bushfires rage and communities prepare for a day of soaring temperatures.

More than half the blazes are not contained, while about 1700 firefighters remain in the field.

Extreme fire danger warnings are in place for the Greater Sydney, Illawarra- Shoalhaven and Southern Ranges regions.

READ MORE Total fire ban now in place across NSW as heatwave moves in

Mr Fitzsimmons said fire behaviour would be erratic due to volatile winds.

"Whilst today is going to be a very bad day, dangerous day here in NSW, the forecast is that Saturday will be even worse, so we're talking about very dangerous conditions over the coming days," he said.

A statewide total fire ban will remain in place until at least midnight (NSW time) on Saturday.

Mr Fitzsimmons said the main concern on Thursday would be fires surrounding Ulladulla and Batemans Bay on the south coast, particularly the 100,000-hectare Currowan fire, as well as blazes behind the Warragamba Dam.

The huge Gospers Mountain fire northwest of Sydney was continuing to burn out of control on multiple fronts in the Wollemi National park.

The 410,000ha fire was at a watch and act level on Thursday morning, as was the Green Wattle Creek fire behind the dam and the Tianjara fire burning east towards Hyams Beach.

The Tianjara fire is 140ha in size and out of control. Conditions are expected to deteriorate further throughout Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures in the mid 40s for most of inland NSW while areas west of the Sydney CBD are expected to top 41C.

Mr Fitzsimmons said Australian Defence Force aircraft, logistics and operations expertise would be put to use fighting fires.

"As the premier has quite rightly indicated, we know this is a precious time of year for families to connect and unite and spend time with one another but I would really reinforce the message of the premier to re-evaluate, consider and assess your travel options," he said.