NSW cracks down on border restrictions with Victoria as Covid-19 cases soar

NSW is set to enforce tougher coronavirus border restrictions for people looking to enter the state from Victoria.

Source: 1 NEWS

From midnight tomorrow, a border zone will be set up along the Murray River and criteria for cross-border travel will be tightened.

All current travel permits will be cancelled and residents in the border zone who wish to move between the states will have to reapply.

Travel will only be allowed for work, education or for medical care, supplies or health services.

"The growing rates of community transmission in Victoria have us on high alert," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

He said the new protocols will make it harder to obtain a permit and make it easier for the government to cancel them.

If NSW residents travel beyond the border zone into Victoria, they will be forced to self-isolate for two weeks when they return.

Read More Face masks to be mandatory in Melbourne as Victoria records 363 new Covid-19 cases

From this afternoon, border residents will be able to check online to see if their address falls within the new restrictions.

Among the changed permit requirements, staff or students of boarding schools or universities must self-isolate for two weeks and obtain a negative swab before attending school.

Seasonal workers from Victoria are also banned from entering NSW.

NSW recorded 18 cases in the day to Saturday night, while Victoria had three deaths and 363 new cases yesterday.

The tougher moves come as NSW students return to school from today.

Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance said 3300 extra services added to the state's public transport network in June would continue.

He urged people to avoid the early part of the morning peak and walk, cycle or drive where possible.

"If you see a crowded carriage, don't get on. Wait for the next service," Mr Constance said, adding about 200,000 students would be returning across the state.

Meanwhile, Batemans Bay Soldiers Club has been forced to close its doors for two weeks after six people who visited the venue tested positive.