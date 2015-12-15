 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


NSW cops get new guns, shoot-to-kill backing after Lindt Cafe siege inquest

share

Source:

AAP

The NSW government will introduce legislation within a fortnight to provide certainty to police officers who need to use lethal force against terrorists, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

While Sydney residents mark the first anniversary of the unbelievable central city attack, questions around the event still remain.

Source: 1 NEWS

The premier today said the government "accepted and supported" all 45 recommendations made by Coroner Michael Barnes in late May following the inquest into the Lindt Cafe siege of December 2014.

"As we have seen as recently as this week in Melbourne and on the weekend with the cowardly, evil acts in London, we need to be ever-vigilant to the emerging and evolving risks of terrorism," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

"NSW will continue to have the toughest counter-terror laws in the country and we will now give our police clear protections if they need to use lethal force against terrorists."

Ms Berejiklian said the legislation would be introduced in the next sitting week of parliament, which starts on Tuesday June 20.

Floral tributes continue to pour in for the two victims of Monday's fatal hostage drama.
Source: Associated Press

Additionally, officers from the state's Public Order and Riot Squad will have access to rapid-fire weapons by the end of the year.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller today said the roll out of the long-arm firearms would dramatically increase the force's capability to combat terrorism.

At present only the tactical operations unit carries long arms, which are typically rifles, and Mr Fuller said expanding the capability to the riot squad would provide another layer of support.

The commissioner said riot squad officers wouldn't always carry the weapons in public but they'd always be close at hand.

The Berejiklian government will also introduce draft laws to tighten parole provisions "by requiring consideration of links to terrorism", the premier said today.

More information about how the siege came to a tragic end has come to light as tributes grow.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cafe manager Tori Johnson and Sydney barrister Katrina Dawson were killed in the Lindt Cafe when the Martin Place stand-off came to a horrific end in the early hours of December 16, 2014.

Gunman Man Haron Monis was shot by specialist police who stormed the stronghold 17 hours after he walked into the building with a shotgun and took 18 people hostage.

Monis was free on bail at the time despite facing 40 serious charges for sex offences and accessory to the murder of his estranged wife.

Mr Barnes found snipers had a 10-minute window during which they could have taken a "kill shot" at the terrorist but they doubted their legal power to use lethal force as well as having concerns a visible head belonged to the gunman.

The coroner recommended the police minister consider whether police power laws should be amended to ensure officers "have sufficient legal protection to respond to terrorist incidents".

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:42
2
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:39
3
The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.

Watch: Thunderous haka breaks out moments after Maori All Blacks squad named for Lions match

01:07
4
Jamie Pink says he has lost an eye after being shot at over his efforts to rid Ngaruawahia of P dealers.

Gang leader who told meth dealers to leave Ngaruawahia is sentenced after weapons are found in bullet-ridden car

00:31
5
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ