NSW bracing for best rainfall in months amid bushfires

NSW is set to receive some of its best rain in months as the downpour across the state is expected to further quench the bushfires today.

Forestry Corportaion worker Dale McLean patrols a controlled fire as they work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla, NSW. Source: Associated Press

Sydney is expected to receive 10-25 mms while up to 50mm are forecast for parts of the state along with thunderstorms.

The Northern Tablelands, Northern Slopes, Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter are all expected to receive significant downpours.

Falls of up to 50mm would be the state's most significant rainfall since September last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rain is also expected to continue falling into the weekend and next week.

The NSW Rural Fire Service welcomed the rain yesterday but warned it wasn't the end of the bushfire crisis.

Late last night there were 81 bushfires burning - down from 88 just 24 hours earlier - after significant rain aided firefighters and gave them favourable conditions to strengthen containment lines.

Yesterday there were still 1700 firefighters on the ground battling fires.

"Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW," the RFS said on Twitter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Although this rain won't extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment."

The Bureau of Meteorology last night issued severe wind and thunderstorm warnings for many regions in the state.

Wind gusts of 92.6kmh at Parkes Airport, in Central West NSW, were recorded yesterday afternoon.