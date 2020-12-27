NSW authorities fuming over potential 'super-spreader' Xmas party at Sydney beach

The stay-at-home order imposed on residents of Sydney's northern beaches has been reinstated after the conclusion of Christmas festivities - some of which have left authorities fuming.

The Covid-19 outbreak has not stopped some revellers from gathering in large groups.

NSW Police have condemned a number of outdoor parties held at Byron Bay which breached the 100-person limit on outdoor gatherings.

Police dispersed large crowds gathered at Apex Park on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

They also broke up an "illegally organised party" at the National Park area at Tyagarah around midnight on Boxing Day, NSW Police said in a statement on Sunday morning.

A large gathering was moved on from Apex Park early on Sunday morning.

Approximately 300 people were also gathered at Main Beach and Belongil Beach early on Sunday morning. Those parties were closed down.

Police say about 200 people were dispersed, music equipment was seized and 73 paring infringements were issued.

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent David Roptell, said Christmas and New Year's celebrations had to be COVID-safe.

"This year is very different, there will be no large gatherings, no dance parties in the park. Social distancing is the new normal, and we all have to do our bit to stop the spread," he said.

In Sydney, police were on Christmas afternoon called to help break up a large crowd at a park at east suburban Bronte.

"It is absolutely appalling to see what was clearly a group of people, a large gathering of people, who didn't give a damn about the rest of Sydney," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

"That event, I am hoping, will not become a super-spreader event."

With restrictions reinstated, more people will also have to isolate, with new alerts issued for venues in North Sydney, the city's inner west, Centennial Park, northern beaches and some public transport services.

NSW recorded nine new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, from almost 40,000 tests. Eight of them were connected to the 116-strong northern beaches cluster.

After a three-day reprieve for small indoor Christmas gatherings, the northern beaches has from Sunday returned to restrictions barring indoor gatherings.

But outdoor get-togethers of up to five people on the northern end of the peninsular are permissible, as well as outdoor gatherings of up to 10 on the southern end.

People may neither enter nor exit the local government area.

For the rest of Sydney as well as Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains, 10-person private gathering restrictions again apply.

NSW Health published a new list of COVID-19 alerts for venues and public transport routes on Saturday evening.

A number of venues in Sydney's inner west are on the list, including a Thai restaurant and post office in Balmain, a Rozelle cafe and a Greek restaurant in Drummoyne.

Some patrons of North Sydney's Cibo Cafe are now considered close contacts and will have to isolate for 14 days.

A playground at Centennial Park and a number of northern beaches venues also have alerts. So do two journeys on December 17 on the B1-1 bus route between Mona Vale and Wynyard.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said rules for New Year's Eve would be announced on December 30.