NRL star turned sex assault convict Jarryd Hayne to face sentence hearing today

Two-time NRL player-of-the-year Jarryd Hayne will face a pre-sentence hearing for sexual assault, amid a prospect his bail could be revoked.

Jarryd Hayne.

Hayne, whose multi-code career included stints at the Parramatta Eels, San Francisco 49ers and Fiji rugby sevens team, is due to face Newcastle District Court on today, six weeks after he was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

A Sydney jury in March found he attacked a then-26-year-old woman in her home in 2018 after she said "no" to sex.

After the jury verdicts, Judge Helen Syme noted a jail term was "inevitable" for the 33-year-old and strengthened his bail conditions.

They include daily reporting to police, a $50,000 surety and a ban on leaving his local area on the Central Coast except for specific reasons.

A Sydney jury accepted the woman had said "no" and "no Jarryd" as the former footballer pushed her face into the pillow, ripped her jeans off and raped her.

The Crown had argued the former State of Origin player felt entitled to sex when he went to the woman's home, having left his friends drinking at a bucks party and missing watching his old teammates in the NRL grand final that evening.

Hayne testified the pair hadn't had "sex" as per the woman's request but, after kissing, she consented to him doing other sexual acts on her.

He also said the woman had become "filthy" and he knew she did not want sex after she'd found out a taxi was waiting for Hayne outside her place.

But - in evidence rejected by the jury - he said he wanted to "please her" and the pair kissed before he commenced consensual oral and digital sex.