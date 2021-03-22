TODAY |

NRL star turned sex assault convict Jarryd Hayne to face sentence hearing today

Source:  AAP

Two-time NRL player-of-the-year Jarryd Hayne will face a pre-sentence hearing for sexual assault, amid a prospect his bail could be revoked.

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport

Hayne, whose multi-code career included stints at the Parramatta Eels, San Francisco 49ers and Fiji rugby sevens team, is due to face Newcastle District Court on today, six weeks after he was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

A Sydney jury in March found he attacked a then-26-year-old woman in her home in 2018 after she said "no" to sex.

After the jury verdicts, Judge Helen Syme noted a jail term was "inevitable" for the 33-year-old and strengthened his bail conditions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A jury in Sydney today found the star guilty on two charges, after an incident in Newcastle in 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

They include daily reporting to police, a $50,000 surety and a ban on leaving his local area on the Central Coast except for specific reasons.

A Sydney jury accepted the woman had said "no" and "no Jarryd" as the former footballer pushed her face into the pillow, ripped her jeans off and raped her.

The Crown had argued the former State of Origin player felt entitled to sex when he went to the woman's home, having left his friends drinking at a bucks party and missing watching his old teammates in the NRL grand final that evening.

Hayne testified the pair hadn't had "sex" as per the woman's request but, after kissing, she consented to him doing other sexual acts on her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A jury of eight men and four women could not reach a decision after deliberating for almost two days. Source: 1 NEWS

He also said the woman had become "filthy" and he knew she did not want sex after she'd found out a taxi was waiting for Hayne outside her place.

But - in evidence rejected by the jury - he said he wanted to "please her" and the pair kissed before he commenced consensual oral and digital sex.

Police thanked the "amazing, courageous and resilient" victim for going through the court process.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:43
'He slept with some bunny rabbits' - Axle's dad reveals what 3-year-old said of night lost in Tolaga Bay bush
2
Rawiri Waititi wonders 'why two Pākehā women talking about Māori issues' during freshwater debate in House
3
Kelly Osbourne says weight loss surgery gave her 'a fighting chance'
4
'Green fairies' increasingly getting charged with cannabis offences, lawyer says
5
'I. Am. STRUGGLING' - Black Fern opens up in emotional 'reality check' after historic women's Super Rugby game
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23

Watch: British defence force personnel trial new jetpacks

Sydney mother who drove into daughter, dragged her 100 metres, appears in court
01:25

'Hamburglar' accused of breaking into Melbourne butcher and cooking a steak

Prince William says Princess Charlotte had a 'lovely' birthday