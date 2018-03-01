 

NRA has given millions of dollars to hundreds of US schools in recent years

Associated Press

The National Rifle Association has given more than $7 million (USD) in grants to hundreds of US schools in recent years, according to an Associated Press analysis, but few have shown any indication that they'll follow the lead of businesses cutting ties with the group following last month's massacre at a Florida high school.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will also stop selling fire arms to anyone under the age of 21.
Florida's Broward County school district is believed to be the first to stop accepting NRA money after a gunman killed 17 people at one of its schools last month.

Victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The teen charged in the shooting had been on a school rifle team that received NRA funding.

Denver Public Schools followed Thursday (local time), saying it will turn down several NRA grants that were to be awarded this year. But officials in many other districts say they have no plans to back away.

The AP analysis of the NRA Foundation's public tax records finds that about 500 schools received more than $7.3 million USD from 2010 through 2016, mostly through competitive grants meant to promote shooting sports. The grants have gone to a wide array of school programs, including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, rifle teams, hunting safety courses and agriculture clubs.

"Whatever I think of the NRA, they're providing legitimate educational services," said Billy Townsend, a school board member in Florida's Polk County district, whose JROTC programs received $33,000 USD, primarily to buy air rifles. "If the NRA wanted to provide air rifles for our ROTC folks in the future, I wouldn't have a problem with that."

The grants awarded to schools are just a small share of the $61 million USD the NRA Foundation has given to a variety of local groups since 2010. But it has grown rapidly, increasing nearly fourfold from 2010 to 2014 in what some opponents say is a thinly veiled attempt to recruit the next generation of NRA members.

The NRA Foundation did not return calls seeking comment.

Broward announced Tuesday that it would no longer accept NRA grants, following more than a dozen major businesses that have split with the group in recent weeks.

Companies including Delta Air Lines, MetLife insurance and the Hertz car agency have said they will no longer offer discounts to NRA members.

Annual reports from the pro-gun group say its grant program was started in 1992 and raises money through local Friends of NRA chapters. It says half the proceeds from local fundraisers go to local grants and half goes to the national organisation.

Tax records show roughly $19 million USD in grants going to the group's Virginia headquarters in 2015 and in 2016.

Besides schools, other typical recipients include 4-H groups, which have received $12.2 million USD since 2010, Boy Scout troops and councils, which received $4 million USD, and private gun clubs. Overall, about half the grants go to programs directed at youth.

The NRA's school grants increased dramatically after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Soon after the massacre, the group unrolled new funding to help schools improve security. But the foundation's tax records show it gave just three grants under the School Shield program, and none have been issued since 2014.

Nearly half of the 773 grants awarded to schools have gone to JROTC programs, which put students through a basic military curriculum and offer an array of small competitive clubs, like the rifle team at Broward's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But JROTC leaders say few students ultimately enlist in the military, and the primary goal is to teach students skills like discipline and leadership.

"The safety that we're teaching, the good citizenship that we're teaching here, those are the things you don't hear about," said Gunnery Sgt. Jim Flores, a JROTC instructor at Cibola High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"The majority of people walk out of here awesome young men and women, respectful of authority, things of that nature. Not so much little tin soldiers."

In some ways, the issue reflects the nation's deep political divide over guns. Nearly three-quarters of the schools that received grants are in counties that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, while a quarter are in counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to the AP analysis. Most are in medium-sized counties or rural areas, with few near major cities.

