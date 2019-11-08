TODAY |

NRA drops lawsuit over San Francisco labelling the gun rights group a 'terrorist organisation'

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

The National Rifle Association has withdrawn its lawsuit against San Francisco over the city's resolution labelling the gun-rights group a "terrorist organisation."

The notice filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Northern California was heralded by City Attorney Dennis Herrera, who has called it a "frivolous lawsuit" based on a deliberate misinterpretation by the NRA.

"This was a baseless attempt to silence San Francisco's valid criticisms of the NRA and distract from the gun violence epidemic facing our country," Herrera said in a statement. "San Francisco will never be intimidated by the NRA."

The group's attorney, William A. Brewer III, was just as spirited in a statement Friday, saying the lawsuit had achieved what it set out to do.

"The NRA will always fight for the Constitution and will refile if the city tries anything like this in the future," he said.

The resolution approved by the Board of Supervisors in September contends that the gun-rights lobby uses its power to incite gun owners "to acts of violence." It also says San Francisco "should take every reasonable step" to assess ties between its contractors and the NRA.

But the resolution is non binding and does not change city law, Mayor London Breed said in a memo later that month to city department heads.

The NRA, which had said officials were seeking to blacklist vendors associated with the group, used her memo to claim victory.

San Francisco officials scoffed at the assertion and said the resolution was never meant to change city law.

At the time, Brewer called Breed's memo a positive development but said the NRA will not withdraw its lawsuit until the resolution is formally revoked.

The National Rifle Association of America dropped its lawsuit against the city of San Francisco over a resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors labelling the gun lobby a terrorist organisation. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
2
Wellington Zoo 'devastated' after antelope spooked by fireworks dies
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Watch as massive 14-bedroom home travels from Palmerston North to Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US man 'high as a kite' after claiming he was served marijuana-laced cup of McDonald's tea

Planned Parenthood slams rapper TI over daughter's 'virginity' checks

Italy making hot car alarms for baby seats mandatory after toddler's death
00:30

SuperStock crews escape unscathed after boats spectacularly flip during race