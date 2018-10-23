 

'Now that's a hug!' Prince Harry given massive bear-hug by US sailor while on Australia leg of royal tour

Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry "enjoyed" a bear-hug from an American sailor during his visit to Australia on Sunday.

The British royal was shocked by the embrace, which took place during a sailing contest in Sydney Harbour on the first day of the Invictus Games.

"Now that's a hug!" laughed Prince Harry's wife Meghan, adding, "Nicely done!"

After Meghan introduced herself with a handshake, Harry advised the sailor to not pick her up as well.

Harry and Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The main focus of the tour is the Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014.

The sporting event gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.

The British royal was shocked by the embrace, which took place during a sailing contest in Sydney for the Invictus Games. Source: Associated Press
