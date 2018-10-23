'Now that's a hug!' Prince Harry given massive bear-hug by US sailor while on Australia leg of royal tour

Britain's Prince Harry "enjoyed" a bear-hug from an American sailor during his visit to Australia on Sunday.

The British royal was shocked by the embrace, which took place during a sailing contest in Sydney Harbour on the first day of the Invictus Games.

"Now that's a hug!" laughed Prince Harry's wife Meghan, adding, "Nicely done!"

After Meghan introduced herself with a handshake, Harry advised the sailor to not pick her up as well.

Harry and Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The main focus of the tour is the Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014.