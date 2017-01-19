Now that's fake: Donald Trump waxwork unveiled at Madam Tussauds

Source:Associated Press
A wax figure of US President-elect Donald Trump was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum in London on Wednesday, two days before the Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
The figure, dressed in his power suit and trademark Republican red tie will now stand in the London wax museum's Oval Office section, next to other key leaders and politicians.
Principal Sculptor David Gardner says Tussauds was working on both Trump and Hillary Clinton wax figures right up until the US election.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news