Novichok victim released from UK hospital after poisoning

Nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley has been released from the hospital after three weeks of treatment since being poisoned, UK officials said today.

Charlie Rowley (right) and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill on June 30. Source: 1 NEWS

Lorna Wilkinson, the director of nursing at Salisbury District Hospital, said Rowley, 45, had been discharged after making substantial progress in recent days.

"Charlie has been through an appalling experience most of us could never imagine," she said.



"Today is a very welcome milestone in his recovery."

Officials say Rowley and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill June 30 after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok when they handled a container thought to have been used in the March nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Ms Sturgess, 44, died in the hospital on July 8.

Novichok was produced by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Britain has blamed Russia for poisoning the spy and his daughter, who both recovered after lengthy hospitalisations, as well as accidentally poisoning Mr Rowley, Ms Sturgess and a police officer who aided the Skripals.