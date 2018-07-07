 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Novichok victim released from UK hospital after poisoning

share

Source:

Associated Press

Nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley has been released from the hospital after three weeks of treatment since being poisoned, UK officials said today.

Police in the UK are searching for the nerve agent that left a British couple them fighting for their lives in Salisbury.

Charlie Rowley (right) and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill on June 30.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lorna Wilkinson, the director of nursing at Salisbury District Hospital, said Rowley, 45, had been discharged after making substantial progress in recent days.

"Charlie has been through an appalling experience most of us could never imagine," she said.

"Today is a very welcome milestone in his recovery."

Officials say Rowley and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill June 30 after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok when they handled a container thought to have been used in the March nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Ms Sturgess, 44, died in the hospital on July 8.

Novichok was produced by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Britain has blamed Russia for poisoning the spy and his daughter, who both recovered after lengthy hospitalisations, as well as accidentally poisoning Mr Rowley, Ms Sturgess and a police officer who aided the Skripals.

Russia has denied the charges.

The poisoning of the spy ignited a diplomatic scrum in which hundreds of envoys were expelled from Russia and Western nations.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens and Fiji surge to emphatic opening wins, Australia and Samoa out

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

01:52
3
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'


4

Batten the hatches: Wet and windy weather on the way

00:29
5
The whale paint job was voted for by over 20,000 people.

Watch: The incredible Airbus Beluga XL takes maiden flight

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:31
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens and Fiji surge to emphatic opening wins, Australia and Samoa out

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.