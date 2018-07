Novichock poisoning in UK: Murder investigation underway after woman who fell ill last week dies

British police say a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in southern England has died.

London's Metropolitan Police said 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died Sunday in a hospital in Salisbury.

Sturgess had been hospitalised after falling ill on June 30 along with 45-year-old Charlie Rowley. I

Mr Rowley remains critically ill in hospital.



Police say they were exposed to Novichok, the same type of nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury In March.