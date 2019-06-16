TODAY |

Notre Dame Cathedral celebrates first mass since devastating fire

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Religion

The archbishop wore a hard-hat helmet, burnt wood debris was still visible and only about 30 people were let inside, but Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday held its first Mass since the devastating April 15 fire that ravaged its roof and toppled its masterpiece spire.

Exactly two months after the blaze engulfed the landmark Gothic building in the French capital, the service was celebrated by Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit in a chapel behind the choir, a place confirmed by construction experts as safe.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester said this week the cathedral remains in a "fragile" state, especially its vaulted ceiling, which is still at risk of collapsing.

For security reasons, only about 30 people — mainly priests, canons and church employees — were admitted inside the cathedral for the service, while Aupetit and others wore construction worker's helmets. Some of the workers rebuilding the church were also invited.

Other worshippers could watch the Mass live on a Catholic TV station. The video showed some burnt wood still in the church but a famous statue of the Virgin and Child appeared intact behind wooden construction planks.

The annual Dedication Mass commemorated the cathedral's consecration as a place of worship.

"This cathedral is a place of worship, it is its very own and unique purpose," Aupetit said.

One French priest called the service "a true happiness, full of hope."

"We will rebuild this cathedral. It will take time of course — a lot of money, lot of time, lot of work — but we will succeed," Father Pierre Vivares told The Associated Press outside the cathedral. "Today it's a small but a true victory against the disaster we have had."

It is still unclear when the cathedral will reopen to the public.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding it in just five years, which many experts consider unrealistic. In the meantime, the French parliament is debating amendments to a new law that would create a public body to expedite the restoration of the cathedral and circumvent some of France's complex labour laws.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The April 15 blaze ravaged the building’s roof and toppled its masterpiece spire. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    Religion
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
    Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
    2
    I NEWS takes the pulse of the farming industry on the last day of NZ's biggest agricultural show.
    Fence posts made of recycled plastics - Fieldays home to some remarkable Kiwi innovations
    3
    The health drink is supposed to have many health benefits, including being good for the digestive system.
    Concerns over high levels of alcohol in some Kombucha drinks
    4
    Down 24-7, the Hurricanes fought back for a 29-24 win at home.
    Hurricanes come form behind to beat Blues in final round robin clash
    5
    Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
    Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Tenants 'homeless' after Sydney apartment tower cracks
    Top from left: Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, and bottom from left: Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart.

    UK leader race down to six contenders, Boris Johnson in front
    People mourn at the Grenfell tower to mark the two-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower block fire in London, Friday, June 14, 2019. Survivors, neighbors and politicians including London Mayor Sadiq Khan attended a church service of remembrance on Friday for the Grenfell Tower blaze, the deadliest fire on British soil since World War II. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

    High-rise fires still a major worry two years after Grenfell blaze
    Workers, top, fix a net to cover one of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2019. The fire that engulfed Notre Dame during Holy Week forced worshippers to find other places to attend Easter services, and the Paris diocese invited them to join Sunday's Mass at the grandiose Saint-Eustache Church on the Right Bank of the Seine River. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

    Small donors, not French tycoons, help pay Notre Dame works