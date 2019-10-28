TODAY |

Notorious NSW serial backpacker killer Ivan Milat died believing he was the 'boss'

Ivan Milat died believing he was the "boss" and in control of his situation - despite having spent his final years behind bars serving seven life sentences for the murder of seven young backpackers.

Milat, 74, who had been in prison since 1994, died at Long Bay Hospital at 4.07am (6.07am NZT) yesterday, Corrective Services NSW said in a statement.

Milat had been undergoing chemotherapy since being diagnosed with oesophageal and stomach cancer in May.

The former road worker was sentenced in 1996 to seven consecutive life sentences for murdering seven backpackers whose bodies were found in makeshift graves in NSW's Belanglo State Forest in the 1990s.

He was arrested in May 1994, following two months of surveillance by a team of NSW police investigating the murders, led by former detective Clive Small.

Ivan Milat Source: Supplied

Milat went to his grave maintaining he was innocent of the crimes, despite detectives trying to extract a confession from him right up to the end.

Mr Small said if the convicted killer had any decency he would have shown it by admitting his guilt and clarifying a number of outstanding issues - but said he believed there was a reason he did not.

"Ivan, having information that he knew others didn't have, he saw himself as being the boss or in control of the situation," he told 2GB radio.

"I think he believed that once he gave that information up he no longer had the power."

Police still believe Milat may have been responsible for other murders carried out with similar characteristics, including three people whose bodies were found in three other forests from 1971 to 1991.

Ivan Milat smiles in a police car after attending a court in Sydney, Australia in 1997. Source: Associated Press
