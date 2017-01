Notorious murderer Charles Manson back in prison after hospital stay

Charles Manson is back in a California prison after a hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison says today that Manson is at Corcoran State Prison in Central California.

In an email, Mr Callison adds that the department has never stated Manson ever left the facility.

Authorities have cited privacy laws in declining to comment on reports earlier this week that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield.