 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Notorious murderer Charles Manson back in prison after hospital stay

share

Source:

Associated Press

Charles Manson is back in a California prison after a hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Source: Associated Press

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison says today that Manson is at Corcoran State Prison in Central California.

In an email, Mr Callison adds that the department has never stated Manson ever left the facility.

Authorities have cited privacy laws in declining to comment on reports earlier this week that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield.

The 82-year-old Manson is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Te Puke man's swim ends in spinal injury

2
Police car night generic

One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

00:47
3
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

02:33
4
Kevin Sous was shot after pointing a sawn-off shotgun at police - who say they had no other choice.

History of violence for man shot by police in Whanganui

00:16
5
Nine homes were evacuated on the island after the fire yesterday.

Video: 'That's really going up now' - smoke billows from blaze on Auckland's Kawau Island

00:47
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ