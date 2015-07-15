TODAY |

Notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat hospitalised

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice

Serial killer Ivan Milat is expected to spend a third night in a Sydney hospital after being transferred from NSW's highest security prison for medical tests.

The 74-year-old backpacker killer was transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick on Monday afternoon for a series of tests.

According to the ABC, he is understood to have recently lost 20 kilograms and is being assessed for possible organ failure linked to geriatric anorexia.

Milat is being held in a secure annexe of the hospital where inmates are treated and is expected to return to jail in the coming days.

The former road worker was sentenced in 1996 to seven consecutive life sentences for murdering seven backpackers whose bodies were found in makeshift graves in NSW's Belanglo State Forest in the 1990s.

He also kidnapped British tourist Paul Onions but he managed to escape from Milat's vehicle.

Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin on Tuesday said prisoner transfers were done in the "most secure and safe way possible".

High-risk and terrorism-related inmates are always guarded by specialist staff from the extreme high-security escort unit, a corrective services spokeswoman said.

"Extensive security planning and assessment is undertaken before such movements occur".

Inmates are searched before they leave prison and when they return, the spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

At least one form of restraint - handcuffs or ankle cuffs - stay on high-risk inmates during medical treatment subject to medical requirements.

Ivan Milat Source: Supplied
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
4
Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
5
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:03
Nebraska farmer Kurt Kaser got out of his truck and accidentally stepped on the grain hopper opening.

Nebraska farmer amputates his leg with pocket knife to escape grain hopper
This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Claude Monet's painting titled "Meules." The painting, one of Monet's iconic paintings of haystacks, has fetched a record $110.7 million at an auction in New York. The 1890 painting sold at Sotheby's sale of Impressionist & Modern Art Tuesday night, May 14, 2019. (Courtesy Sotheby's via AP)

Claude Monet haystack painting fetches $168.4 million at NY auction
01:51
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.

'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career

Second person charged following Auckland stabbing incident