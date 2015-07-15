TODAY |

Notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat back in prison after hospital visit

AAP
Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat is being transferred from a Sydney hospital to a nearby prison after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 74-year-old left Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick under tight security just after midday today bound for a prison hospital at Long Bay jail where it's expected he'll die.

Milat has been diagnosed with oesophagus and stomach cancer.

The murderer was transferred in a convoy of two white four-wheel drives.

Milat sat in a cage in the back of one of the vehicles which was swarmed by media as it left the hospital.

The trip to Long Bay was expected to take just 15 minutes.

The serial killer's nephew, Alistair Shipsey, has said his uncle's condition is "very bad" and he may only have a couple of weeks to live.

Milat was initially taken from Goulburn's supermax jail to Prince of Wales on May 13 for a number of medical tests.

The former road worker was sentenced in 1996 to seven consecutive life sentences for murdering seven backpackers whose bodies were found in makeshift graves in NSW's Belanglo State Forest in the 1990s.

Ivan Milat Source: Supplied
