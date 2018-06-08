 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Nothing short of evil' - Mother gets life, boyfriend gets death for killing of eight-year-old son

share

Source:

Associated Press

A judge sentenced a Southern California mother to life in prison today and gave her boyfriend the death penalty in the "beyond animalistic" killing of the woman's 8-year-old son, who prosecutors say was punished because the couple believed he was gay.

FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, a friend of the family of Gabriel Fernandez, an 8-year-old boy who died in 2013, wears a shirt with his likeness in Los Angeles. A Southern California mother has been sentenced to life in prison and her boyfriend was sentenced to death in the killing of the 8-year-old boy who prosecutors say was punished because the couple believed he was gay. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli sentenced the couple on Thursday, June 7, 2018, calling the 2013 death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez "beyond animalistic." (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Gabriel Fernandez.

Source: Associated Press

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli told the couple that he hopes they wake up in the middle of the night and think of the injuries they inflicted on 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

In this video frame grab Isauro Aguirre, left and Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, right, sit during their sentencing hearing on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Palmdale, Calif. Fernandez has been sentenced to life in prison and her boyfriend Aguirre, was sentenced to death in the killing of an 8-year-old boy who prosecutors say was punished because the couple believed he was gay. Gabriel's mother, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her son in February. A jury found her boyfriend, Aguirre, guilty of murder last year and found that he intentionally tortured the boy. (KTLA via AP, Pool)

Gabriel Fernandez killers Isauro Aguirre, left and Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, right.

Source: Associated Press

Gabriel was repeatedly beaten, starved, tied up, locked in a cabinet, shot with a BB gun and once had his teeth knocked out with a bat, the judge said.

The boy also had a fractured skull, broken ribs and burns across his body. He died on May 24, 2013, of his injuries.

"It goes without saying that the conduct was horrendous and inhumane and nothing short of evil," Lomeli said. "It's beyond animalistic because animals know how to take care of their young."

Gabriel's mother, 34-year-old Pearl Fernandez, pleaded guilty to murder in February in the death of her son. A jury found her boyfriend, 37-year-old Isauro Aguirre, guilty of murder last year and found that he intentionally tortured the boy.

Fernandez spoke briefly during the court hearing, saying she was sorry and wished Gabriel was alive.

Neither she nor Aguirre appeared to show much emotion while Lomeli detailed the boy's injuries and others spoke of how Gabriel just wanted to be loved.

Prosecutors also have filed charges of child abuse and falsifying records against four county social workers in Gabriel's death

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

2
Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

LIVE: Baby Blacks hold onto slight lead over trans-Tasman rival Junior Wallabies in final pool match of U20s World Cup

3
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

Most read: One-month-old baby in intensive care after Hawke's Bay pharmacy dispenses wrong medication

4

Mongrel Mob, then Black Power are still New Zealand's biggest gang, with gang memberships appearing to be on rise

5
Caring, care worker, elderly, support

Midlife diet impacts dementia risk: expert

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

LIVE: Baby Blacks hold onto slight lead over trans-Tasman rival Junior Wallabies in final pool match of U20s World Cup

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this morning's U20s Rugby World Cup match between the Baby Blacks and Australia at Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan, France.

Mongrel Mob, then Black Power are still New Zealand's biggest gang, with gang memberships appearing to be on rise

But some gang members are talking about rejecting parts of the gang lifestyle, such as family violence and methamphetamine use.

'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Parker's next fight has been confirmed to take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis labelled 'vacant', 'complacent' in refusing to answer select committee questions

National's Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

The boy is said to have travelled "some distance" on the belt and has now been taken to Middlemore Hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 